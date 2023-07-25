The Indigo Girls find themselves in a Barbie world
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with the Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, about their 1989 hit "Closer to Fine" being featured prominently in the new Barbie movie.
Copyright 2023 NPR
