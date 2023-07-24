The sports hazing lawsuits against Northwestern University
More lawsuits have been filed against Northwestern University accusing the school of ignoring hazing incidents in its football program and other sports programs.
Copyright 2023 WBEZ
More lawsuits have been filed against Northwestern University accusing the school of ignoring hazing incidents in its football program and other sports programs.
Copyright 2023 WBEZ
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.