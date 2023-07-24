© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published July 24, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT

Israeli parliament to vote on judicial overhaul that has sparked mass protests. National elections in Spain fail to produce clear winner. Another indictment for former President Trump could come soon.

Leila Fadel
Steve Inskeep
