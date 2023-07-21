NPR's Scott Simon reflects on co-authoring book with Tony Bennett
NPR's Michel Martin remembers the legendary singer Tony Bennett with Weekend Edition host Scott Simon, who wrote the book "Just Getting Started" with Bennett.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin remembers the legendary singer Tony Bennett with Weekend Edition host Scott Simon, who wrote the book "Just Getting Started" with Bennett.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.