Forecasters say NH should prepare for more rain and flash flooding in the coming weeks

Forecasters predict more thunderstorms and possible flash flooding in New Hampshire throughout the next week and the rest of summer.

NHPR meteorologist Rob Carolan says the ground is completely saturated in parts of the state, and won't be able to hold any more water. He says lakes, rivers and streams are running higher than normal this time of year.

“Keep in mind, they usually fall off to their lowest levels during the summer months, and that's not the case,” Carolan said. “They are at full, if not above bank full, for many of the streams and rivers.”

Carolan says to keep an eye on the weather forecast over the next several weeks, especially in late August and early September as hurricane season approaches.

“My big concern is that we get this type of pattern to hold up, and then we start to get the tropics involved, where we get either a land falling tropical storm or hurricane somewhere that brings moisture up into New England, and that causes problems like we saw worse than Irene back in 2011,” Carolan said.