NH News

Forecasters say NH should prepare for more rain and flash flooding in the coming weeks

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published July 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT
Forest Lake Dam in Winchester sustained some damage in the recent storms.
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Forecasters predict more thunderstorms and possible flash flooding in New Hampshire throughout the next week and the rest of summer.

NHPR meteorologist Rob Carolan says the ground is completely saturated in parts of the state, and won't be able to hold any more water. He says lakes, rivers and streams are running higher than normal this time of year.

“Keep in mind, they usually fall off to their lowest levels during the summer months, and that's not the case,” Carolan said. “They are at full, if not above bank full, for many of the streams and rivers.”

Carolan says to keep an eye on the weather forecast over the next several weeks, especially in late August and early September as hurricane season approaches.

“My big concern is that we get this type of pattern to hold up, and then we start to get the tropics involved, where we get either a land falling tropical storm or hurricane somewhere that brings moisture up into New England, and that causes problems like we saw worse than Irene back in 2011,” Carolan said.

Tropical Storm Irene led to intense flooding and damage across northern New England, including parts of New Hampshire and Vermont.

NH News Flooding
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
