© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase tickets today for our Summer Raffle! You could be the Grand Prize winner!

Waters are receding in Vermont's state capital after historic flooding

Published July 12, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with the Mayor Jack McCullough of Montpelier < >, Vermont, about the latest on catastrophic flooding in the city's downtown.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.