© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase tickets today for our Summer Raffle! You could be the Grand Prize winner!

An exploration of love was also a journey of self-acceptance for Pierre Kwenders

By Kira Wakeam
Published July 12, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT

Musician Pierre Kwenders talks about the release of the new deluxe version of his Polaris-winning album José Louis and the Paradox of Love.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Kira Wakeam

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.