© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase tickets today for our Summer Raffle! You could be the Grand Prize winner!

Fighting population loss in the shrinking rural U.S.

By Dylan Lysen
Published July 7, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT

The country's rural population is shrinking. Governments and community activists are working to reimagine rural life in places like Kansas, but the drop-off continues.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Dylan Lysen

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.