© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase tickets today for our Summer Raffle! You could be the Grand Prize winner!

Aide to Donald Trump pleads not guilty in classified documents case

By Greg Allen
Published July 7, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT

Walt Nauta has pleaded not guilty to charges that he conspired with the former president to withhold classified documents and obstruct a federal investigation.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
See stories by Greg Allen

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.