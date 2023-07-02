© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase tickets today for our Summer Raffle! You could be the Grand Prize winner!

Supreme Court watchers say politicization of court has eroded trust

Published July 2, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT

The Supreme Court has ended the 2023 term. Some court watchers feel that the rulings of the conservative majority have strayed too far into partisan politics.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.