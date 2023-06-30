House Democrats want Biden to change his approach to Venezuela
Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas talks about the letter he and other House Democrats sent to the Biden administration urging an easing of sanctions on Venezuela.
Copyright 2023 NPR
