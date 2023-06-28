Morning news brief
Record-breaking heat hits Texas. Five non-travel related cases of malaria have been reported in Texas and Florida. Over $200 billion in pandemic business loans appear to be fraudulent, watchdog says.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Record-breaking heat hits Texas. Five non-travel related cases of malaria have been reported in Texas and Florida. Over $200 billion in pandemic business loans appear to be fraudulent, watchdog says.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.