Summer Raffle FAQs 2023

NHPR Summer Raffle FAQ’s

How much are the tickets? The more tickets you purchase the better the deal. For instance, one ticket costs $50 but six tickets are only $150.

Ticket pricing:

1 ticket $50

3 tickets $100 ($33 per tix)

6 tickets $150 ($25 per tix)

9 tickets $200 ($22 per tix)

12 tickets $250 ($21 per tix)

15 tickets $300 ($20 per tix)

25 tickets $400 ($16 per tix)

35 tickets $500 ($14 per tix)

May I purchase a ticket if I live in Texas? No. The raffle is open to New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine residents only.

Can summer residents enter the raffle? Yes. If you have a summer home in NH, VT, MA or ME you can enter the raffle. You will need to provide your summer home address as well as the address that is associated with your credit card.

Does purchasing a raffle ticket renew my membership with NHPR? No. Though the purchase of a raffle ticket supports NHPR, it does not renew your membership.

Is there an age restriction to purchase tickets? You must be 18 years or older to purchase tickets.

What are the prizes?

1st prize (or Grand Prize): $35,000 towards a new vehicle at any one of Grappone Automotive Group dealers including Honda, Ford, Toyota, Hyundai, and Mazda OR $25,000 in cash.

3rd prize: Electra Townie Go Step-Thru Electric Bike courtesy of S&W Sports.

Early Bird Prize: a $2,000 in gas cards to the gas station of the winner’s choice or $2,000 in electric vehicle charging.

When does the raffle end?

The Early Bird prizes (gas cards or EVC cards) raffles end on the following:

Saturday, July 22 at 12:00pm EST

Monday, July 24 at 7:00pm EST

Tuesday, July 25 at 7:00pm EST

Wednesday, July 26 at 7:00pm EST

The 3rd prize (electric bike) raffle ends on Thursday, July 27 at 7:00pm EST.

The 2nd prize (trip) raffle ends on Friday, July 28 at 7pm EST.

The 1st prize ($35,000 toward a new vehicle OR $25,000 in cash) ends on Saturday July 29 at 12:00pm EST.

When will the winners be announced? Tune in to NHPR for date and time winners are announced.

Do I need to be listening to win? No. If you’re the winner, we’ll contact you. See official raffle rules and regulations.

Where can I find the raffle rules and regulations? Raffle rules and regulations can be found on our website at www.nhpr.org .

How do I purchase tickets? The fastest easiest way to purchase tickets is online at www.nhpr.org . Or if you prefer, call 888.805.6477.

Are tickets tax-deductible? Tickets are not tax-deductible. However, when you purchase raffle tickets, you are supporting NHPR.

Are tickets transferable? Can I give them away? Tickets are transferable, and you may give them away. However, you are responsible for the taxes.

What if I want to purchase a ticket for someone? How do I do that? Call 888.805.6477. We will gladly take down all the information to process this. We will need your name, address, phone number and credit card information, and we will need the recipient’s name, address and phone number. You will be charged for the ticket. And you will be responsible for the taxes.

