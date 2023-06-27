© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift to support independent journalism in the Granite State.

NHPR's Summer Raffle

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published June 27, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT

NHPR's Summer Raffle is back and it's bigger and better than ever! For over 30 years NHPR's Summer Raffle has been one of our most popular and anticipated events.

We have NEW prizes this year, including our increased Grand Prize of $35,000 towards a brand new car or $25,000 in cash!

When you purchase raffle tickets you have the chance to win some incredible prizes and support public radio too. The more tickets you buy, the better the deal, and the more chances you have to win. One ticket costs $50 each. But six tickets cost $25 each. Buy 12 tickets and pay about $20 each.

Get your ticket(s) today for your chance to win, and support public radio too!

Purchase your ticket(s) by Saturday, July 29 at Noon and you'll be entered to win the Grand Prize Drawing of $35,000 toward a new car at Grappone Automotive Group or $25,000 in cash!

1 of 7  — Grand Prize_Tom Blinn and Susan Dugdale_4.jpg
2 of 7  — Grand Prize_John and Pam Quigley_3.jpg
3 of 7  — 2019 Grand Prize winner_Julie & Matt Jackson.png
4 of 7  — 2016 Grand Prize winner_Beth Pearson with New RAV4.jpg
5 of 7  — Grand prize winner_Krista Helmboldt & John Hamilton6.jpg
6 of 7  — Unkown year_man on right is Jim McCann.jpg
7 of 7  — Unknown year.PNG

Purchase your ticket(s) by Friday, July 28 at 7:00pm and you'll be entered to win a trip to Sedona and Grand Canyon via historic railways! You and a guest will fly out to Arizona and ride the Verde Canyon Railroad through Arizona's rim country along with wild and scenic Verde River. You'll embark on an adventure to Grand Canyon National Park via the historic Grand Canyon Railway. You'll explore Sedona's red-rock vistas, travel through Oak Creek Canyon, and stay overnight at a Grand Canyon lodge, explore historic village sites and absorb incomparable canyon views! This exciting trip is courtesy of Road Scholar.

1 of 9  — Road Scholar Arizona Photo 5.jpg
Road Scholar
2 of 9  — Grand Canyon 3.jpg
Genevieve Andress
3 of 9  — Road Scholar Arizona Photo 1.jpg
Road Scholar
4 of 9  — Grand Canyon 6.jpg
Genevieve Andress
5 of 9  — Road Scholar Arizona Photo 3.jpg
Road Scholar
6 of 9  — Grand Canyon 7.jpg
Genevieve Andress
7 of 9  — Road Scholar Arizona Photo 4.jpg
Road Scholar
8 of 9  — Grand Canyon 5.jpg
Genevieve Andress
9 of 9  — Road Scholar Arizona Photo 2.jpg
Road Scholar

Purchase your ticket(s) by Thursday, July 27 at 7:00pm and you'll be entered to win an Electra Townie Go Step-Thru Electric Bike! The Townie Go is the e-bike that's easy to use and fun to ride. It combines comfort, style and control with the power and fun of an e-bike. It features a fully integrated battery with 3 levels of support and 26" tires. Whether you're an experienced rider or looking to get back on two wheels, the Electra Townie Go is the bike for you! The beautiful bike is courtesy of S&W Sports.

1 of 3  — electra-townie-go-7d-step-thru-403671-1.jpg
Trek Bikes
2 of 3  — electra-townie-go-7d-step-thru-403671-17.jpg
Trek Bikes
3 of 3  — Electra Townie Go Thru.jpg
Trek Bikes

Purchase your ticket(s) by the following days/times and you'll be entered to win $2,000 in gas cards to the gas station of your choice or $2,000 in electric vehicle charging! Four winners will this exciting prize! The cards are in $100 denominations so you can share them with family and friends, or keep them all for yourself. The sooner you purchase your ticket(s), the more raffles you'll be entered in to!

  • Saturday, July 22 at Noon
  • Monday, July 24 at 7:00pm
  • Tuesday, July 25 at 7:00pm
  • Wednesday, July 26 at 7:00pm

Rules and Regulations
FAQs

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.