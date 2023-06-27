NHPR's Summer Raffle
NHPR's Summer Raffle is back and it's bigger and better than ever! For over 30 years NHPR's Summer Raffle has been one of our most popular and anticipated events.
We have NEW prizes this year, including our increased Grand Prize of $35,000 towards a brand new car or $25,000 in cash!
When you purchase raffle tickets you have the chance to win some incredible prizes and support public radio too. The more tickets you buy, the better the deal, and the more chances you have to win. One ticket costs $50 each. But six tickets cost $25 each. Buy 12 tickets and pay about $20 each.
Get your ticket(s) today for your chance to win, and support public radio too!
Purchase your ticket(s) by Saturday, July 29 at Noon and you'll be entered to win the Grand Prize Drawing of $35,000 toward a new car at Grappone Automotive Group or $25,000 in cash!
Purchase your ticket(s) by Friday, July 28 at 7:00pm and you'll be entered to win a trip to Sedona and Grand Canyon via historic railways! You and a guest will fly out to Arizona and ride the Verde Canyon Railroad through Arizona's rim country along with wild and scenic Verde River. You'll embark on an adventure to Grand Canyon National Park via the historic Grand Canyon Railway. You'll explore Sedona's red-rock vistas, travel through Oak Creek Canyon, and stay overnight at a Grand Canyon lodge, explore historic village sites and absorb incomparable canyon views! This exciting trip is courtesy of Road Scholar.
Purchase your ticket(s) by Thursday, July 27 at 7:00pm and you'll be entered to win an Electra Townie Go Step-Thru Electric Bike! The Townie Go is the e-bike that's easy to use and fun to ride. It combines comfort, style and control with the power and fun of an e-bike. It features a fully integrated battery with 3 levels of support and 26" tires. Whether you're an experienced rider or looking to get back on two wheels, the Electra Townie Go is the bike for you! The beautiful bike is courtesy of S&W Sports.
Purchase your ticket(s) by the following days/times and you'll be entered to win $2,000 in gas cards to the gas station of your choice or $2,000 in electric vehicle charging! Four winners will this exciting prize! The cards are in $100 denominations so you can share them with family and friends, or keep them all for yourself. The sooner you purchase your ticket(s), the more raffles you'll be entered in to!
- Saturday, July 22 at Noon
- Monday, July 24 at 7:00pm
- Tuesday, July 25 at 7:00pm
- Wednesday, July 26 at 7:00pm
Rules and Regulations
FAQs