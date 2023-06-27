© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift to support independent journalism in the Granite State.

Appeals court to hear challenges to lithium mine from environmentalists, tribes

By Kirk Siegler
Published June 27, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT

West Coast Native American tribes will make a last-ditch effort in federal court Tuesday to block what would be the nation's largest lithium mine.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Kirk Siegler
As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.