Titan deep-sea tourism raises questions around ethics, safety and science
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with marine biologist Amy Wagner about the ethical and scientific implications of the Titan submersible incident.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with marine biologist Amy Wagner about the ethical and scientific implications of the Titan submersible incident.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.