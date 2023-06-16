© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR Presents: Juneteenth Music Special from The Rhythm Atlas Radio Show

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published June 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Rhiannon Giddens performing in Rudolstadt, 2015
Schorle
/
Rhiannon Giddens performing in Rudolstadt, 2015

This special broadcast of The Rhythm Atlas Radio Show airs Sunday, June 18 at 6PM. Stop in before NHPR's The Folk Show for an extra hour of folk, roots and gospel music.

On this special edition of The Rhythm Atlas, host Denis McGilvray celebrates Juneteenth and Black Music Month. The playlist features a wide variety of African American musical inventions that are part of our national cultural heritage: spirituals, blues, jazz, Gullah-Geechee traditions, and more.

Enjoy long-loved classics as well as new music from:

  • Leyla McCalla
  • Jake Blount
  • Rhiannon Giddens
  • Dom Flemmons
  • Elizabeth Cotten
  • Nina Simone
