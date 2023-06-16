NHPR Presents: Juneteenth Music Special from The Rhythm Atlas Radio Show

This special broadcast of The Rhythm Atlas Radio Show airs Sunday, June 18 at 6PM. Stop in before NHPR's The Folk Show for an extra hour of folk, roots and gospel music.

On this special edition of The Rhythm Atlas, host Denis McGilvray celebrates Juneteenth and Black Music Month. The playlist features a wide variety of African American musical inventions that are part of our national cultural heritage: spirituals, blues, jazz, Gullah-Geechee traditions, and more.

Enjoy long-loved classics as well as new music from:

