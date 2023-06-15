© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift to support independent journalism in the Granite State.

Grammys announce 3 new categories will be added to 2024's awards show

By Neda Ulaby
Published June 15, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT

The Grammys are expanding, again. The newly added categories are: best pop dance recording, best African music performance and best alternative jazz album.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Neda Ulaby
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.
See stories by Neda Ulaby

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.