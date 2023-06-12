Las Vegas pastor spends his free time catching unwanted rattlesnakes
Tim Agnello rounds up rattlesnakes in his neighbors' yards. He finds places in the dessert with enough food, water and shade and then releases the rattlers.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Tim Agnello rounds up rattlesnakes in his neighbors' yards. He finds places in the dessert with enough food, water and shade and then releases the rattlers.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.