© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift to support independent journalism in the Granite State.

How much risk of violence is there for Trump's Miami courthouse appearance?

By Odette Yousef
Published June 12, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT

Ahead of former president Donald Trump's courthouse appearance on federal charges Tuesday, some on the far right have been calling for violence.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Odette Yousef
Odette Yousef is a National Security correspondent focusing on extremism.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.