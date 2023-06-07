© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a contribution during NH Gives to support local journalism!

Exhibition in New York City spotlights work by formerly incarcerated artists

By Mansee Khurana
Published June 7, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT

At the Ford Foundation Gallery in New York City, an exhibition titled "No Justice Without Love" features works by formerly incarcerated artists.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Mansee Khurana

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.