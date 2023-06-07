Drought conditions in Kansas, the nation's largest wheat producer, take a toll
A deep and persistent drought has parched much of Kansas, and wheat farmers there now expect the smallest harvest in at least 60 years.
Copyright 2023 KCUR 89.3
