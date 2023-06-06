The SEC unveils 13 charges in a lawsuit against crypto exchange Binance
The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed more than a dozen charges against Binance which runs the largest crypto trading site in the world.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed more than a dozen charges against Binance which runs the largest crypto trading site in the world.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.