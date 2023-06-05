© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today and you could win a trip to Portugal!

Set designers of the new 'Barbie' movie went through a lot of pink paint

Published June 5, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT

They cleaned out the entire global stock of one paint supplier's pink. A spokesperson for the Rosco brand says supply chain issues made it hard to keep up.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.