NH News Recap: The state's biggest season for tourism begins; NH could see hotter temperatures this summer

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published June 2, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT
Summer is near, and tourists are already flooding the Granite State. While Franconia Notch and the Mount Washington Valley are popular destinations, the state is encouraging visitors to explore other parts of New Hampshire.

We also talk about some environmental stories you might have missed.

Guests:

  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
  • Hadley Barndollar, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH News N.H. News RecapClimate Change
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
Rick Ganley
Rick Ganley is a voice on New Hampshire radio.
