NH News Recap: The state's biggest season for tourism begins; NH could see hotter temperatures this summer
Summer is near, and tourists are already flooding the Granite State. While Franconia Notch and the Mount Washington Valley are popular destinations, the state is encouraging visitors to explore other parts of New Hampshire.
We also talk about some environmental stories you might have missed.
Guests:
- Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
- Hadley Barndollar, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- Granite Staters should expect higher-than-normal temperatures this summer
- As summer nears, a reminder to NH tourists: ‘There’s more than two or three places to hike or visit’
- What progress has the state’s Solid Waste Working Group made?
- A forever chemical you’ve heard little about. PCBs are everywhere in NH.
- Latest bid to legalize marijuana in New Hampshire bogs down in House committee
- Latinos in NH worry about the future of undocumented immigrants in the U.S.
- Annual NH fishing derby reels it in, as inland salmon populations decline
- Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington announced campaign for NH governor