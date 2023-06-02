How the GOP field is growing ahead of the 2024 election
With expected announcements from former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie next week, the GOP field is growing ahead of the 2024 election.
Copyright 2023 NPR
