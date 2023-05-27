© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

The state of the 2024 Republican presidential race

By Kelsey Snell
Published May 27, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT

The GOP field grew by two candidates this week in the campaign for the presidential nomination. But even with more faces in the race, Donald Trump remains the frontrunner.

