Powerful typhoon hits Guam: Most of the island is without power

Published May 24, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin talks with Guam's Governor Lou Leon Guerrero about impacts from the typhoon that was forecast to cause catastrophic damage to the U.S. territory.

