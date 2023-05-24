Powerful typhoon hits Guam: Most of the island is without power
NPR's Michel Martin talks with Guam's Governor Lou Leon Guerrero about impacts from the typhoon that was forecast to cause catastrophic damage to the U.S. territory.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin talks with Guam's Governor Lou Leon Guerrero about impacts from the typhoon that was forecast to cause catastrophic damage to the U.S. territory.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.