© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR today and you could win a trip to Portugal!

Kaepernick details his pivot from baseball to football in 'Change the Game'

By Juana Summers,
Gurjit Kaur
Published May 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT

Colin Kaepernick talks about his book Change the Game, detailing his pivot from baseball to football and how he found himself in the process.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Gurjit Kaur

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.