© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the local journalism you rely on by becoming a sustaining member today!

Graduating seniors talk about a high school experience clouded by the pandemic

Published May 20, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT

NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with high school seniors from around the country who have spent nearly their entire high school career during the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.