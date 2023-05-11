© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the local journalism you rely on by becoming a sustaining member today!

4-year-old rapper, who performs under the name VanVan, receives a lot of attention

Published May 11, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT

Meet VanVan, a rising hip-hop star who raps about the alphabet and playing outside. She's getting millions of views on TikTok and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.