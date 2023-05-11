4-year-old rapper, who performs under the name VanVan, receives a lot of attention
Meet VanVan, a rising hip-hop star who raps about the alphabet and playing outside. She's getting millions of views on TikTok and Instagram.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Meet VanVan, a rising hip-hop star who raps about the alphabet and playing outside. She's getting millions of views on TikTok and Instagram.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.