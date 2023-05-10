The lost Jeopardy tapes: the 40-year mystery behind an enigmatic champion
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with The Ringer staff writer Claire McNear about the 40-year-long mystery behind one of Jeopardy's most enigmatic champions.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with The Ringer staff writer Claire McNear about the 40-year-long mystery behind one of Jeopardy's most enigmatic champions.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.