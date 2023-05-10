Israel targeted airstrikes in densely populated areas of the Gaza Strip
Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Gaza Tuesday — targeting the Islamic Jihad. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dov Lieber of The Wall Street Journal.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Gaza Tuesday — targeting the Islamic Jihad. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Dov Lieber of The Wall Street Journal.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.