Imran Khan, former Pakistan prime minister, arrested in Islamabad

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in the capital Islamabad, a move that threatens to escalate political tensions at a time of economic distress in the country.

A spokesman for the party led by Imran Khan confirmed that he was detained in an Islamabad courthouse. He was there to attend one of the many legal cases filed against him. Khan alleges the cases against him are politically motivated

Khan's detention came after Pakistan's military spokesman released a sharply-worded statement against the former prime minister warning him not to malign serving officers.

That followed recent allegations made by Khan that a military intelligence officer was leading efforts to crack down on him and his party.

Khan, a popular former cricket star, was ousted from power in April last year. He has accused Pakistan's army of orchestrating his removal, and of blocking his return to power. Khan has since been campaigning for early elections.

Khan was injured in a gun attack on his convoy while holding a protest march last November.

