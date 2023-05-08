Morning news brief
Texas recovers from another mass shooting. Pandemic border rules are set to lift, and could lead to an influx of migrants. Closing arguments begin Monday in E. Jean Carrol's case against Donald Trump.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Texas recovers from another mass shooting. Pandemic border rules are set to lift, and could lead to an influx of migrants. Closing arguments begin Monday in E. Jean Carrol's case against Donald Trump.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.