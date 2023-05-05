Bourbon is synonymous with the Kentucky Derby. Sober Derby omits the alcohol
The Kentucky Derby is a big drinking party in Louisville that can be hard on people who don't partake. Enter the Sober Derby.
Copyright 2023 Louisville Public Media
The Kentucky Derby is a big drinking party in Louisville that can be hard on people who don't partake. Enter the Sober Derby.
Copyright 2023 Louisville Public Media
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.