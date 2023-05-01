Supreme Court needs a code of conduct, says judicial ethics expert
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Indiana University law professor Charles Geyh about Senate efforts to pass a binding code of conduct for the Supreme Court.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Indiana University law professor Charles Geyh about Senate efforts to pass a binding code of conduct for the Supreme Court.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.