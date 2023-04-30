© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR by becoming a sustaining member today!

Biden launches re-election

Published April 30, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT

This past week, President Joe Biden announced he is running for re-election, framing it as a battle for the soul of the country. But he also faces a number of challenges ahead of the election.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.