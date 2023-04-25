© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR by becoming a sustaining member today!

Group outlines lessons learned from Covid pandemic in new report

By Megan Lim,
William TroopMary Louise Kelly
Published April 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Philip Zelikow about the forthcoming report "Lessons Learned From Covid War: An Investigative Report" by the Covid Crisis Group.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Megan Lim
William Troop
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.