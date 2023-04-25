E. Jean Carroll's civil trial against former President Donald Trump begins
A civil trial against former President Donald Trump began Tuesday in Manhattan. Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in the 1990s.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A civil trial against former President Donald Trump began Tuesday in Manhattan. Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in the 1990s.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.