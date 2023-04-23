Recent shootings bring attention back to stand your ground laws
In the wake of recent shootings, NPR's Adrian Florido speaks to Harvard Law professor Ronald Sullivan about the status of stand your ground laws across the country.
Copyright 2023 NPR
In the wake of recent shootings, NPR's Adrian Florido speaks to Harvard Law professor Ronald Sullivan about the status of stand your ground laws across the country.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.