How stand your ground laws have proliferated in the last decade
Stand your ground laws have proliferated in the years since the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the Black teenage who was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Stand your ground laws have proliferated in the years since the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the Black teenage who was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in 2012.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.