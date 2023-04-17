New emissions rules can only be met if auto makers can sell lots of EVs soon
NPR's Ailsa Chang and Keith Barry of Consumer Reports discuss whether now is a good time to buy a new electric vehicle, or whether it's best to wait.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang and Keith Barry of Consumer Reports discuss whether now is a good time to buy a new electric vehicle, or whether it's best to wait.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.