Scores turn out for a vigil in Louisville to honor 5 people killed in mass shooting
Scores of people turned out in Louisville on Wednesday evening to honor the five people killed during a shooting at a bank on Monday.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Scores of people turned out in Louisville on Wednesday evening to honor the five people killed during a shooting at a bank on Monday.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.