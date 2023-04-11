© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a sustainer and support independent local news for your community.

Morning news brief

Published April 11, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT

Tennessee lawmaker expelled following gun protest is reinstated. An update on the mass shooting in Louisville. President Biden travels to Ireland to mark the Good Friday Agreement's 25th anniversary.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.