Morning news brief
Tennessee lawmaker expelled following gun protest is reinstated. An update on the mass shooting in Louisville. President Biden travels to Ireland to mark the Good Friday Agreement's 25th anniversary.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Tennessee lawmaker expelled following gun protest is reinstated. An update on the mass shooting in Louisville. President Biden travels to Ireland to mark the Good Friday Agreement's 25th anniversary.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.