China watches as Taiwan's president prepares to meet House Speaker McCarthy
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen will meet on Wednesday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles. China is not happy about this meeting.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen will meet on Wednesday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles. China is not happy about this meeting.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.