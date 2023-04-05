© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

China watches as Taiwan's president prepares to meet House Speaker McCarthy

By Michel Martin,
Emily Feng
Published April 5, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen will meet on Wednesday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles. China is not happy about this meeting.

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
