Taiwan's president visits the U.S. amid fraught China relations
NPR's Scott Detrow talks to Jessica Chen Weiss from Cornell University about the rising tension with China as Taiwan's president visits the United States.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Scott Detrow talks to Jessica Chen Weiss from Cornell University about the rising tension with China as Taiwan's president visits the United States.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.