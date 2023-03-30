Teens share the joy, despair and anxiety of college admissions on TikTok
NPR's Adrian Florido talks with New Yorker writer Jay Caspian Kang about his latest piece, "The Particular Misery of College Admissions TikTok."
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Adrian Florido talks with New Yorker writer Jay Caspian Kang about his latest piece, "The Particular Misery of College Admissions TikTok."
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.