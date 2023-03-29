South Korean forces are sued over a massacre during the Vietnam War
A survivor of a Vietnam War massacre committed by South Korean troops fighting alongside the U.S. sued the South Korean government for compensation — and won.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A survivor of a Vietnam War massacre committed by South Korean troops fighting alongside the U.S. sued the South Korean government for compensation — and won.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.