Six are dead following a shooting a school in Nashville
Three children and three adults are dead following a shooting this morning at a school in Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities say the shooter was killed by police.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Three children and three adults are dead following a shooting this morning at a school in Nashville, Tennessee. Authorities say the shooter was killed by police.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.